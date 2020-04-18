Giving your skin a break from makeup and comedogenic products can allow your pores to breathe, and your hair bonds deserve that love, too. Alicia Miller, national master trainer for Davines North America, agrees: “Giving our hair and scalp time to reset and rest increases their overall appearance and health.” That said, even your hair follicles may thrive without being scorched.

If you’re really trying to repair your hair during quarantine, you can even take it a step further by trying to mitigate the damage your hot tools have already done. “Most people seek out a haircut to manage damage from hot tools,” says hairstylist Clay Nielsen. The problem is, you can’t exactly plop yourself down in a salon chair at the moment (you can attempt a DIY trim, but it’s not a project you should take on at whim).

For now, you can rely on hair treatments to repair the damage—think hair masks, hot oil treatments, scalp scrubs, all those good things to help salvage broken hair bonds, remove buildup, and restore your hair’s natural sheen.

“Use this time to hydrate, and nourish your hair,” Miller adds. In other words, pile on the moisturizing treatments and keep the hot tools out of reach, even for just a few weeks—your strands will thank you.