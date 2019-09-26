Healing Happens In Community — So Why Is So Much Of Medicine A Solo Endeavor?

Each person was dealing with a significant conflict between the societal and cultural influences on their lifestyles and their health. Every one of these patients was professionally and socially "successful" but felt weak and inadequate because they were not able to achieve well-being under these conditions.

When I suggested that their struggles had as much to do with culture as it did their health, my patients would ask why nobody else was having these problems. This feeling of being the only one who can't handle the demands of modern living became an additional source of suffering. But from my perspective, EVERYONE was having these problems. They just weren't sharing them with anyone but me.

Health is not simply an individual issue. Yes, genetics and personal lifestyle choices matter a lot. But health is largely a cultural issue. Collectively, we have agreed to ways of eating, living, working, sleeping, expressing ourselves, and engaging with technology and the environment that do not support health.

Since health and culture are so intimately connected, it truly takes a village to heal. So why does the bulk of our health care take place in private?