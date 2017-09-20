The One Thing That Helps Quiet Danica Patrick's Monkey Mind

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has accomplished a tremendous amount in her male-dominated sport. She was the first woman to lead in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500, the first woman to win the IndyCar race—the list goes on. A pioneer for women in the world of professional race car driving, Patrick, it would seem, is immune to the self-doubt so many of us experience. But in a sun-soaked room in lower Manhattan, she assured us that this is hardly the case.

"Self-doubt happens, and all I can do is draw on where I came from and what I’ve done, and that I wouldn’t still be here 26 years later if I wasn’t good at what I did," she tells mbg at Excedrin's migraine awareness event. "I just remember those times when I surprised myself. You don’t forget how to drive, so it depends on your circumstances and your own confidence."

Self-doubt isn't the only emotion Patrick has learned to cope with over the years. From taming her monkey mind to dealing with sexism, here are the tricks she uses to thrive.