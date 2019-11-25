New Study Finds How Feeling Loved Is Connected To Mental Well-Being

The study describes "felt love" as having at least a brief instance of feeling connected to and/or loved by someone in your life on a daily basis.

"Everyday felt love is conceptually much broader than romantic love," says Zita Oravecz Ph.D., assistant professor at Penn State. "It’s those micro-moments in your life when you experience resonance with someone."

And it may be these moments of felt love that contribute to overall feelings of well-being.

“If you’re talking to a neighbor and they express concern for your well-being,” Oravecz continues, “then you might resonate with that and experience it as a feeling of love, and that might improve your well-being."