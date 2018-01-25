Why Ellie Goulding Never Skips This One Workout

Ellie Goulding may have a booming career and dozens of chart-topping singles under her belt, but the British singer and songwriter has had her struggles—namely, anxiety and staying calm in her fast-paced industry. Over the years, she's found that one thing consistently works: exercise.

More specifically, Goulding loves to run. "Running helps clear my mind, and it allows me an hour or so to be in my own head—no outside distractions, no people talking in my ear, and no craziness," she tells mbg. "Just me and my thoughts. I’ve been running since I was 18, and I regularly run 5 or 6 miles. It does become tough to find routes when I’m on tour, but I find it’s the best way to explore a new location—especially when I am in a new city every day!"

But going for a daily run isn't all there is to it when it comes to Goulding's wellness routine. Here's what else you should know about Goulding's relationship with taking care of herself.