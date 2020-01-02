Why Eating Intuitively Is The Best Way To Fuel Your Body, According To This RD

In my work with hundreds of clients, and in my own recovery from diet culture, I've found that pretty much everyone who struggles in their relationship with food doesn't allow themselves to have enough—even the folks who binge, who see themselves as eating "too much."

For most people, bingeing starts precisely because of restriction—where bingeing is a natural response to dieting or "watching it" or "eating clean" or "being healthy" or whatever you want to call it. When you're skimping on portions, restricting certain foods, berating yourself for what and how much you eat, and living under a regime of deprivation, the body's natural response is to eat as much as it can at any opportunity. Even if you feel like you're eating "too much," it's actually because you're not allowing yourself (both physically and mentally) to have enough.

The majority of my clients come to me because they think they have a problem with eating too much, with lack of willpower, with excess. They come to me wanting to develop a better connection with their fullness cues so they can stop eating when they're comfortably full, and wanting to find methods of coping with their emotions other than by eating. I always tell them that I can definitely help them with these goals, but that this can't be the place we start. Because truly, focusing on fullness and emotional eating is putting the cart before the horse.

The reason people eat to the point of discomfort is not because they're weak or greedy or emotionally broken; it's because they usually don't have enough and because they don't trust that food will always be there when they want it. We can't stop at the point of fullness when we don't know how to honor our hunger—how to respond to it when it first pipes up rather than letting it build to a screaming emergency, or letting it scream for so long that its voice eventually becomes inaudible. In fact, when we aren't heeding our hunger signals (because of diet culture or any other reason), our bodies are programmed to start pumping out more and more of the hormones and neurotransmitters that drive us to eat—and that can cause us to feel out of control with food.

Granted, once we release the restrictive thoughts and behaviors, we may also see that we need to develop some additional coping skills. But we can't know that for sure until we've recovered from the trauma of deprivation, which makes anyone reach for food to cope.