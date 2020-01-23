An impromptu dance party or a phone call home might feel like productive ways to bust a melancholy mood, but sometimes dwelling on that sadness just feels better. Turning on an emotional movie and surrendering to a heavy, full-bodied cry can be cathartic. But is it actually healthy?

We consulted psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., who assured us—yes, it can be healthy—and provided four reasons people might enjoy movies that make them cry.