mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Mental Health

Why Do We Enjoy Movies That Make Us Sad? A Psychologist Explains 

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Graphic by mbg creative / iStock

January 23, 2020 — 2:15 AM

An impromptu dance party or a phone call home might feel like productive ways to bust a melancholy mood, but sometimes dwelling on that sadness just feels better. Turning on an emotional movie and surrendering to a heavy, full-bodied cry can be cathartic. But is it actually healthy?

We consulted psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., who assured us—yes, it can be healthy—and provided four reasons people might enjoy movies that make them cry.

Sad movies let people experience emotions. 

Watching sad movies can be therapeutic, Hallett said. It can be a healthy habit when you're looking for a good cry. Hallett equated the experience to listening to sad music or choosing to reminisce over past events or losses. 

While this method is healthy in moderation, it should not be a person's only strategy for feeling emotions, she said. "If someone is having a hard time accessing and expressing their emotions, they may want to explore additional methods of introspection and reflection, such as journaling, psychotherapy, or talking openly with a close friend."

Article continues below

They create a sense of empathy and bonding with the characters. 

"Identifying with a character in a movie is a way of experiencing empathy," Hallett said. This can help people increase their understanding of roommates, siblings, partners, and friends that they don't always agree with.

On the other hand, "it may also increase feelings of connection and support" for the person watching. This can be especially beneficial for people who have trouble asking for help. Bonding with characters, even when fictionalized, can make people feel less isolated in their own struggles.  

The story often results in people feeling better about their own lives. 

"Experiencing sadness in a film may feel a little better than sadness in real life," Hallett said, "partly because of the ability to separate and maintain awareness that it's not your own life or experience."

Personal sadness can be overwhelming and sometimes debilitating, but seeing someone else face a similar—or worse—situation can help put things in perspective. 

Article continues below

Crying can release oxytocin and other endorphins. 

There are physical benefits of a good cry. Research has proved the self-soothing benefits of crying through the release of oxytocin, parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) activation, and endorphins. Releasing these hormones can increase our tolerance for physical and emotional pain, according to Hallett. 

While watching sad movies, and even horror films, can be therapeutic for some, not everyone enjoys the experience. "The sense of emotional connectivity [can be] way too high," she said. 

If sad movies aren't your thing, Hallett suggests tools like mindfulness, self-compassion, yoga, and self-care to help connect with underlying emotions

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That

Sarah Regan
Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That
Integrative Health

Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why

Sarah Regan
Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes

Sarah Regan
Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes
Healthy Weight

Researchers Find This Weekend Habit Could Put You At Risk For Obesity

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find This Weekend Habit Could Put You At Risk For Obesity
Change-Makers

Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge

Eliza Sullivan
Starbucks Commits To Sustainability With "Resource Positive" Pledge
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Scientists Figure Out How To Make A Better Cup Of Coffee For Cheaper

Jamie Schneider
Scientists Figure Out How To Make A Better Cup Of Coffee For Cheaper
Functional Food

Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back

Sarah Regan
Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back
Beauty

FDA Investigates Chemical Absorption Of Sunscreen (It's About Time)

Christina Coughlin
FDA Investigates Chemical Absorption Of Sunscreen (It's About Time)
Beauty

So, Stress Really Can Turn Your Hair Gray & Scientists Now Understand Why

Eliza Sullivan
So, Stress Really Can Turn Your Hair Gray & Scientists Now Understand Why
Women's Health

Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40

Abby Moore
Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40
Integrative Health

Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think

Eliza Sullivan
Bananas May Help Us Fight The Flu, But It's Not How You Think
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-do-we-enjoy-movies-that-make-us-sad-psychologist-explains

Your article and new folder have been saved!