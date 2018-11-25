Why Do People Lie? There Are Apparently 6 Main Reasons, According To Science

Everybody lies. Whether you've told a harmless white lie in order to get out of plans that you were just too exhausted to show up to or you've constructed a more elaborate fib that probably wasn't the best idea in hindsight, lying is a part of human nature. But lying isn't, by any means, simple: According to Bella DePaulo, Ph.D., a psychologist at the University of Virginia, women are more likely than men to stretch the truth in the name of protecting the feelings of someone they're close to. "You save your really big lies," she told Psychology Today, "for the person that you're closest to."

Lying for love? You bet. Clearly, the truth about lying is that it's complicated.

To provide some helpful clarity behind humans' innate desire to stretch the truth, a new study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences has identified and tested out a new typology of lies. According to this newly introduced system, there are exactly six main reasons people lie—and apparently certain types of lies tend to be used by certain types of people. Yes, you might just be able to tell someone's most common type of lie based on their personality.

The typology, created by scientists from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Sopot Faculty of Psychology in Poland, categorizes lies based on the beneficiary and motivation of the lie. The researchers identified three possible beneficiary options: lies that benefit the self, lies that benefit others, and lies that benefit both the self and others. As for motivations, they broadly classified all lies as serving the purpose of achieving gains ("beneficial lies") or avoiding losses ("protective lies"). Thus, the six main types of lies are: