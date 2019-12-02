More and more companies are waking up to the reality that retouched photos have negative implications for our self-esteem.

Some brands, like Aerie, have vowed not to retouch any of the images used in their advertising while others have opted to disclaim whether a photo has been retouched.

But a new study has found those disclaimers on photos are almost entirely ineffective in changing the way women perceive the images; even when the retouching is known, the unrealistic beauty standard still makes a negative impression.

Sometimes, in fact, the disclaimers actually made body satisfaction worse for at-risk women.