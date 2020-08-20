mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love

Why Couples Need "Solomoons" Now More Than Ever

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"

Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy

August 20, 2020 — 10:12 AM

We're all familiar with the concept of the honeymoon, but in recent years, a different kind of trip has grown in popularity among couples: solomoons.

They're exactly what it sounds like. Rather than taking the standard honeymoon, couples opt to take solo trips by themselves. And in the age of COVID-19, solomoons may be exactly what couples who've been cooped up together need to get some space and enjoy all the benefits of enriching personal time.

The problem with too much togetherness.

While every couple has handled stay-at-home orders and quarantining differently, everyone needs alone time and room for personal development, along with a balance of time spent with their partner.

"Too much closeness and dependence is pathologized as enmeshment or codependency, and too much independence is considered 'parallel living,' or counter-dependence," couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, tells mbg. "Couples are always looking for that sweet spot where they rely on each other and embrace intimacy while remaining 'differentiated.'"

This sweet spot is important in psychology, she explains, because in a healthy relationship, both people need to know where one person ends and the other begins. "In practical terms," she adds, "being interdependent but differentiated in a healthy way means when your partner has a bad day, your day isn't ruined, too. But at the same time, you care and can offer them support, if needed."

Advertisement

Why solomoons are important now.

Given the amount of time spent at home the past few months, a revival of the solomoon seems like a timely idea, as places open up around the country. (You don't even necessarily have to go far—a solo staycation can totally be a thing!)

The space the trip will give you and your partner will help cultivate the healthy differentiation, Muñoz says, adding: "[Solomoons] have the added benefit of allowing your partner to also reconnect with themselves in your absence and have some time with themselves. They're a way to remember who you are distinct from your relationship, beyond the roles you take on in your partnership."

If all the time spent with your partner has you feeling like you need to get back in touch with yourself, solomoons provide an excellent opportunity to do just that. Muñoz notes they're perfect for checking in and being present with yourself rather than checking out or avoiding problems and negative emotions.

"Just as a honeymoon is a time of expressing love and celebrating a union," she says, "a solomoon is an opportunity to celebrate your connection with yourself, to care for yourself, to nurture yourself, and to shower yourself with love without having to worry about your partner."

How to make the most of a solomoon.

Since this is your trip, it can be anything you want it to be. Whether that's a camping trip, a weekend at a bed-and-breakfast, or a couple of nights in a nearby city, you get to call the shots.

"Relationships need breathing room as much as they need closeness," Muñoz says. "Solomoons may provide couples with much-needed time apart to reconnect with who they are as individuals and ultimately return to their relationship refreshed."

So, what are you waiting for? Choose your destination, pack your bags, and (safely) enjoy the much needed "me time."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Friendships

Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline

Abby Moore
Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline
Love

4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Food Trends

Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee

Eliza Sullivan
Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee
Beauty

Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
Climate Change

Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree

Emma Loewe
Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Generation Is Seeing More Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Generation Is Seeing More Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s, Study Finds
Home

A Feng Shui Master Shares Her Room-By-Room Houseplant Tips

Dana Claudat
A Feng Shui Master Shares Her Room-By-Room Houseplant Tips
Home

How To Sanitize Your Mask If You’re Going The Hand-Washing Route

Emma Loewe
How To Sanitize Your Mask If You’re Going The Hand-Washing Route
Integrative Health

8 Reasons People Struggle To Remember Their Dreams, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
8 Reasons People Struggle To Remember Their Dreams, According To Experts
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do
Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-couples-need-solomoons

Your article and new folder have been saved!