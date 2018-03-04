I'm A Conventional Medicine Doctor. Here's What Made Me Embrace Alternative Medicine

We’re learning more and more every day that the trillions of bacteria composing the microbiome are incredibly influential to our health and more important than ever. Not only are they the potential key to gastrointestinal disorders like irritable bowel syndrome, but their influence extends to other parts of the body, including skin, the brain, and the immune system.

More conventional physicians are working hand-in-hand with alternative health practitioners than ever before. We’re realizing that they often know more than we do about the effects of diet and lifestyle choices on our health. The more we listen to them, learn from them, and exchange our very different approaches to medical care, the better it is for our patients—and what many of them want and need to heal.

