Research Shows That As You Age, This Declines In Your Skin

Changes in our skin over time are inevitable. However, you can absolutely enhance your skin in this journey so that it's healthy, robust, and feels great for longer. You do this by supporting the various components of the skin structure, such as collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, squalene, and ceramides. Think of your skin like the outside of a house: With regular, consistent maintenance of the various elements of the exteriors, you can keep the home itself in great condition for years to come.

And the best thing is that you don’t need to make major tweaks to accomplish this—simple things like wearing SPF daily or using antioxidant-rich topicals can do wonders for the longevity of your skin health.

Another surefire way to help your skin as you age? Nurturing the skin barrier’s ceramide levels.