“Insecurities are born out of being inundated with unrealistic imagery,” Philipps told us. “Once we shift that more and more, people will stop having that immediate reaction of ‘oh my god, that is terrifying.’”

One of the reasons she was eager to embark on this campaign—aside from believing it’s the right thing to do—is because of the positive support she receives on social media.

“I go on my Instagram everyday with clean skin, sweaty skin, skin that I’ve picked, skin with pimples, circles under my eyes, whatever,” she said. “I’ve put that into the world and...everyone has been extremely supportive of the unfiltered version of my true self.”

With this new partnership, Olay hopes to spread the message of authentic beauty beyond social media and into the broader world of advertising.

“It has always been our mission...to encourage the next generation of women to be unapologetically bold and true to themselves,” Vice President and General Manager of Olay, Christopher D. Heiert, said in a press release.

To help lead that charge, it’s important for Philipps to feel confident in her own skin and prioritize her overall health. She shared a few of the ways she practices this, from exercising to eating a balanced diet, and ultimately, cutting herself some slack.