New Research Indicates September Babies May Be More Successful

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
September 15, 2017 — 17:47 PM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

Good news, Virgos and Libras: If you were born in the month of September, new research indicates that you may have a leg up in society.

This conclusion comes out of a study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, which found that the age at which a child starts school actually has strong indications for how they develop cognitively between the ages of 6 and 15. And in 19 states, the cutoff date for starting Kindergarten is September 1st—meaning that September babies are often the oldest kids in their class.

And being the oldest kid in your class, as it turns out, could not only raise test scores and improve your college odds but lower your chances of incarceration down the line. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the study found that babies born in August typically struggled a bit more than the other students.

While this research is certainly good news for people born in September, hopefully this information will help make the cutoff date for starting school a bit less arbitrary across the U.S.

