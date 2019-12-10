Unfortunately, if this cycle of insulin stimulation and carbohydrate cravings is accurate, then when it comes to sugar and simple carbs, all your hard work avoiding them won't protect you against their addictive nature. And the age-old "everything in moderation" just won't apply. This new way of looking at it also explains why we crave carbs so much and why eating just a few of those chips can quickly spiral into a full-blown binge—even if we've been in control of our carbohydrate intake for days, months, or even years beforehand.

So, what's the solution? According to many doctors, nutritionists, and health experts, fat may be one answer. This is because fat is the only macronutrient (i.e., protein, carbohydrates, and fat) that doesn't stimulate insulin. Laura Schmidt, an addiction specialist who also studies sugar, says that the best strategy is to treat this like a real addiction by avoiding high-glycemic foods altogether, banishing them from your home and avoiding environments where they're easily accessible.

The bottom line? Many researchers and clinicians are starting to believe that obesity and cravings are way more complex than just lack of willpower and too many calories in. And although we're not entirely sure how it works, we do know that quitting sugar and carbohydrates cold turkey may be a lot easier—when it comes to willpower and self-control—than eating them in moderation.