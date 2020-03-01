This Is Why Allergy Season Has Increased By 24 Days Since 1951

“Understanding the impact of climate change and pollution can feel a bit abstract,” Broffman told mbg, “but these environmental changes can have a very personal impact for anyone suffering from allergies.”

In fact, their research analyzed the top 10 worst cities for allergy-sufferers and found a correlation between pollution levels and allergy symptoms. These cities include Baton Rouge, LA; Jackson, MS; Louiseville, KY; McAllen, TX; Memphis, TN; New Orleans, LA; Providence, RI; Richmond, VA; Scranton, PA; and Springfield, MA.

According to the report, scientists “aren’t certain why air pollution and allergies are related, but they suspect that mixing chemicals from air pollution with airborne allergens like pollen makes those allergens more potent.”

Because of these negative environmental impacts, they discovered allergy season is getting longer by an average of 24 days. “According to our definition of allergy season,” Broffman said, “the 2019 average for all 10 of those cities is around 216 days (about 7 months).” I guess we better stock up on tissues.