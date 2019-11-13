Fun fact: 49% of Americans prefer their turkey to be organic, and 59% look for turkeys 18 pounds or less. This data, which came from a Whole Foods Market survey, also found half of Americans prefer turkey breast on their Thanksgiving plate as opposed to the thigh or leg, with the majority opting for roasted, versus fried or smoked.

But however you prepare your bird, Whole Foods Market and Amazon have you covered with both organic and regular turkeys to choose from (listed at $3.49 per pound and $2.49 per pound, respectively). Of course, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you're looking at 50 cents less per pound on both varieties.

All turkeys at Whole Foods have met their quality standards, meaning no antibiotics or animal byproducts. Look for a seal of approval from the Global Animal Partnership, an animal welfare food-labeling group that certifies ethically raised meat.