Well, it depends on who you ask.

Mondays are consistently the most common day for starting a new routine, and the newly launched "Healthy Monday Reset" proposes using the boost of a new week to rededicate yourself to your goals. Led by the group "Monday Campaigns" (who are behind other initiatives including "Meatless Monday"), this encourages five basic steps to successfully reset with the new workweek.

The steps start with "Hit the reset button," followed by "Set your intentions," "Make a plan," "Get everyone on board," and wrapping up with "Keep at it."

"If you think about the New Year's resolution, you pick one day a year to start changes and if you fall off the wagon, it's another year," said Ron Hernandez, the managing director of Monday Campaigns, "With Monday, you have 52 opportunities in a year. If you fall short one week, there's always an opportunity right around the corner."