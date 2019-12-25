And lastly, when we think of seasonal foods, we typically think of fruits and vegetables. But as Hardy points out, "People forget that there's actual seasons, not just to vegetables, but to a lot of things like coffee and nuts and olive oils."

Olives are technically a fruit, after all.

With that in mind, he made a great point about bringing seasonal ingredients together to make one exquisite, seasonal meal. "What grows together goes together," Hardy says. "I'm curating some of those [ingredients] together to say: This is at its peak of harvest."

And according to him, olive oil is the only oil that is made just by pressing. "We don't have to extract it from the seed. We don't have to do anything to it. It's just pressed. That's it. It's pressed, take it out, run it through a centrifuge, take out some of the moisture, and what you're left with is this incredibly healthy product."

Who knew we had so much to learn about this amazing oil? But of all olive oil knowledge Hardy shared, this was the standout: "The olive oil in and of itself is not great unless you have great bread to have it with."