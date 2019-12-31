mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

When I Need To Shine *Just Right,* This Is the Only Highlighter I Trust

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 31, 2019 — 11:27 AM

As we near the end of the decade, there were plenty of surprising beauty trends to marvel at. Some were mere blips on the radar: spider lashes, hyper-contoured everything, rainbow-bright hair, glass skin. These things were likely encouraged more by spectacle than reality.

Then there were the trends with staying power. (Most notably for us, of course, is the mainstream-ification of clean and natural beauty—but that's a much larger topic.)

As far as more micro-trends go, none was more impressive than the categorical rise of the highlighter. "Highlighting" your face is not new, as makeup artists have been doing this for, well, ever. Even women at home have used their own hacks to appear more lifted and dewy—highlighting before it ever had a name. The part of the trend that was notable to watch was how it went from low-fi technique to an entirely new product category. Seemingly out of nowhere, we were introduced to a new makeup bag staple.

This was all within the last half of the decade, too. A peek at Google Trends shows maximum fervor was around 2015 to 2017—or when it officially hit trend status. Since then, there's been launch after launch of options that range from powders to creams, from sheen to sparkle, from opaque to sheer, and in nearly every color of the rainbow.

In the clean and natural space, I'd like to think that highlighters became even more of a mainstay. Their appeal—all about glowy, healthy-looking skin—really spoke to an aesthetic and makeup philosophy that already existed in the space. This is also why I'd argue that clean and natural brands make the best options.

Enter: CocoKind Mai-Light Maitake Rose Skin Nourishing Highlighter. While there are a plethora of incredible options out there, this has become my tried-and-true favorite.

It's a cream-stick hybrid that comes in three hues with the softest of metallic sheens—that sheer out even more with a simple blend of your fingers. I like the pink option, as I like a little rose-tinged glow, but the bronze and gold options are equally as lovely if those happen to be more your shades.

As it's a stick, there are no tools required. Application is effortless. You can simply swipe it on your skin and blend. Or you can do what I do and warm up the product by swirling your fingers around the top of the stick and then tapping it on to the skin. Personally, I think the latter provides more control of where you apply it but also how much: It's always easier to build up product with a few more taps than it is to tone it down by spreading it out.

But the reason I love it the most comes down to two things: the ingredients and the texture. First up, the ingredients. The hero is the organic maitake mushroom powder that delivers hydration and helps to combat inflammation; there's also some rosemary leaf extract and calendula extract to provide further soothing benefits. And then it's made with a base of organic mango seed butter, jojoba oils, and sunflower seed wax—high-quality stuff for the most delightful experience.

And with a base like that, you can understand how special the texture is. Without being too rich, it imparts the subtlest feeling of hydration. No, it's not a substitute for a proper hydrator but instead an added cushion of moisture. And so many highlighters you can feel post-application: They'll feel sticky, tacky, or even heavy. This is as light and airy as your finest powders. You can apply it and forget about it—except of course for all the compliments you'll get.

If you'd rather opt for a liquid option, I'd also suggest Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter. It packs all the same reasons I adore CocoKind's—a pretty texture, the color options, the skin care benefits—just in a different form.

Try the below, and shine on.

Shop These Products:

<p>CocoKind Skin Nourishing Highlighter</p>
1

CocoKind Skin Nourishing Highlighter

CocoKind $12 each
<p>Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter</p>
2

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

Sephora $42

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/when-i-need-to-shine-just-right-this-is-only-highlighter-i-trust

Your article and new folder have been saved!