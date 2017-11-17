I've Been "Eco" My Whole Life. Here's Why I Don't Think It's Enough

So now, I think twice about what I buy, accept, and consume. Sure, there are moments when I eat individually wrapped things because I have turned into a hangry beast instead of a rational human. Times when I am upset and use chocolate to stuff the holes. Times when I forget a reusable bag or get too embarrassed to tell the cashier who’s already putting plastic around three individual items that I left my potatoes rolling around on the conveyor belt for a reason. And every time I get a pang of regret. But these are becoming more infrequent.

I've found that the trick to maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle is just a little planning: a purse stocked with meltdown snacks, reusable bags, cutlery, and a water bottle. And the other key is to keep yourself accountable.

This year, I'm vowing to take a different approach to eco-friendly living. Inspired by a friend who is newly pregnant and has unlocked a well of do-as-I-tell you directness that gets shit done, I'm going to emulate my inner mom. In the most polite and respectful way, I'm no longer going to be afraid to ask for what I want and need—because I'm doing it for more than just myself. Like my friend being bold on behalf of the avocado-size human she’s growing, I'm going to do it for all the critically endangered species, wild places, and tropical forests that are struggling without a voice. I will be the embarrassing mom Mother Earth so desperately needs right now.

