It's Cancer Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

A sensitive, sometimes insecure creature, you need stability and lots of reassurance—which is why you’re strongly attracted to confident, successful types. Cancers can be mama’s or daddy’s girls/boys, so you need a nurturing, trustworthy partner with whom you can build a nest. Although you have dozens of crushes, falling in love is serious business to you.

Your sensitive nature makes you uncomfortable opening up. As a result, in matters of the heart you take a long time to decide if a partner is reliable enough to hear your deepest secrets. Once you do, you’re in for the long haul.

Since you’re so close to your family, your mate must get along with your kin or the relationship simply won’t work. You live for those cozy, multi-generational Thanksgiving dinners and family vacations. A partner who loves kids and family is just your type.

Still, you’ve gotta cut the cord, which many Cancers are reluctant to do. Like a Crab, you can cling, and it takes a long time for you to let go of love.

Cancers should look for the right combination of toughness and tenderness, and a steady partner who is both loyal and sympathetic. Players beware — this sign is looking for security and closeness, not a casual fling. Fortunately, you’re not easily fooled by the smooth-talking types. In fact, you can be quite the challenge for prospective mates.

Try softening up that tough “crab shell” a little and revealing more of who you are when out on dates. This actually increases your chances of attracting a compatible mate who shares your interests or creative appetite for life.

