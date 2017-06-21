It's Cancer Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Cancers are born June 21 – July 22. What is this sign like in love and relationships?
Cancer is the sign of family and children, ruler of the heart and all its matters, which you take rather seriously. While your friends are playing the field or ordering their first legal cocktails, you’re busy picking names for your future children or mentally decorating their nurseries.
Crabs hang with a tight circle of friends, and you may find your mate within yours. Since you only trust your inner posse, your pals may act as a romantic referral service. A homebody at heart, you just want to cozy up on the couch with your mate—although you love to be taken out, princess style. You’re highly intuitive but equally moody, so your partner needs to respect your emotions.
Although you have dozens of crushes, falling in love is serious business to you.
A sensitive, sometimes insecure creature, you need stability and lots of reassurance—which is why you’re strongly attracted to confident, successful types. Cancers can be mama’s or daddy’s girls/boys, so you need a nurturing, trustworthy partner with whom you can build a nest. Although you have dozens of crushes, falling in love is serious business to you.
Your sensitive nature makes you uncomfortable opening up. As a result, in matters of the heart you take a long time to decide if a partner is reliable enough to hear your deepest secrets. Once you do, you’re in for the long haul.
Since you’re so close to your family, your mate must get along with your kin or the relationship simply won’t work. You live for those cozy, multi-generational Thanksgiving dinners and family vacations. A partner who loves kids and family is just your type.
Still, you’ve gotta cut the cord, which many Cancers are reluctant to do. Like a Crab, you can cling, and it takes a long time for you to let go of love.
Cancers should look for the right combination of toughness and tenderness, and a steady partner who is both loyal and sympathetic. Players beware — this sign is looking for security and closeness, not a casual fling. Fortunately, you’re not easily fooled by the smooth-talking types. In fact, you can be quite the challenge for prospective mates.
Try softening up that tough “crab shell” a little and revealing more of who you are when out on dates. This actually increases your chances of attracting a compatible mate who shares your interests or creative appetite for life.
