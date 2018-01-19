mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Science Says Your Bones Might Hold The Key To Losing Stubborn Weight

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Science Says Your Bones Might Hold The Key To Losing Stubborn Weight

Photo by Sonja Lekovic

January 19, 2018 — 9:20 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

If a new study conducted on rodents is any indication, our inability to shed unwanted pounds might have less to do with our caloric intake and more to do with the health of our bones.

For the study, lead researcher John-Olov Jansson, a neuroscientist at the University of Gothenburg, conducted three different experiments on mice and rats. His goal was to understand why and how our bodies consistently try to stay at a specific weight, so for the first experiment he implanted a capsule in the abdomen of rodents that was equivalent to about 15 percent of their body mass. Within just two days, these rodents were eating less, seemingly trying to lose the weight their bodies assumed they had put on. Once these capsules were removed, the rodents started eating normally again.

Jansson and his team then repeated the exact same procedure, but this time on rodents that had been bred with little leptin, which is the hormone that produces fat cells in our bodies. Again, these rodents worked to stabilize their weight, eating less to compensate for the capsule that had been implanted in their abdomens.

But the third group yielded more interesting results. When the scientists implanted the capsule in mice that had been bred to have low levels of bone cells called osteocytes, which are the cells that detect when weight is bearing on the skeleton, they didn't work to drop the extra weight. Instead, they continued eating the same amount of food as they had previously.

What this research suggests is that healthy bones can detect changes in our body mass and alter our diets accordingly. This could also explain why our sedentary lifestyles are doing few favors for the obesity epidemic: When we sit, our body weight is supported by a seat instead of our bones, so our skeletons have no idea how much we actually weigh.

Of course, humans are not rodents, and more research needs to be conducted on this topic before researchers can reach definitive conclusions. But if you're struggling to reach a healthy weight despite your best efforts, sitting less and moving more is a great place to start.

Want to learn more about how to reach a healthy weight this year? Here's what you need to know about the relationship between sleep, exercise, and weight gain.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Mental Health

10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color

Kristine Thomason
10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-your-bones-have-to-do-with-reaching-a-healthy-weight

Your article and new folder have been saved!