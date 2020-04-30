COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down—it’s been a whirlwind to say the least. But after a few weeks of anything goes, now it's time to focus on eating and living well as we settle into our new normal.

Why focus on a better diet? Because it’s something we can control. While we may not be able to predict what's happening in the world right now, we can dictate how we treat ourselves and our bodies, which will in turn support our immune systems, hormone levels, and sleep patterns. Here are four habits I'm telling all my patients to focus on during these days of self-isolation and shelter-in-place.