To make the most of this elevated energy, there are a few full moon rituals the AstroTwins recommend for tapping into the power of the lunar cycle. But first, it's important to understand the specific qualities of full moons: They're all about endings and the completion of a cycle, so keeping that in mind, you don't want to worry too much about tackling a new project or making a huge decision.

Rather, take this time to reflect and close out your most recent chapter. The next time a full moon comes around, it will be spring. So for a good place to start, you could meditate on, or journal about, all that's happened this winter.

The AstroTwins also recommend getting some friends together for a full moon circle, to further amplify the power of the moon—and your intention. This would also be a great time to cleanse and charge up your favorite crystals.

As we say goodbye to winter, maybe you want to get rid of winter's stagnant energy in your own body, or perhaps get a head-start on your spring cleaning. But no matter how you decide to work with it, the Full Worm Moon is sure to be a powerful one.