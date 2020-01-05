One of 2019's biggest diet trends was the Whole30 diet, and more likely than not, you or someone you know has tried it.

Unlike other diets, the focus of Whole30 is to identify intolerances that you may not have realized were negatively affecting your health. The diet, founded by Melissa Hartwig Urban just over 10 years ago, came about when a 30-day diet experiment "transformed Urban's health, habits, and emotional relationship with food."

So we rounded up all the info you should know before jumping into the diet, from what you can eat to what you can't eat and how to make it work for your lifestyle: