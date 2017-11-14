Here's Why You're So Obsessed With That Person Who Doesn't Text Back (And What To Do About It)

While it can be tempting to play games in an attempt to heighten someone else's interest in you, at the end of the day, that's not fun for anyone. "Relationships are all about communication, and the most important thing you can do is talk about your expectations," explains matchmaker Sameera Sullivan. "We all have different communication styles, and it’s the biggest problem in modern-day relationships! Technology has made everything even more difficult. We have to be able to learn each other's styles of communication, and therefore it's always a great idea to chat with the other person about how you prefer to hear from them and what type of communication you prefer and how often."

Turecki adds that exactly how you express your honesty is important. "Let’s say that you’ve gone on a few dates with someone, and all seems to be going well. But then out of nowhere you’re barely hearing from this person anymore," she says. "At this very juncture, you have to realize that you can be disappointed and have a high standard for yourself. You could call them up, text, or email, and say, 'I’m sensing some confusion/distance from you, which is totally fine. But I’m going to take a little space because I don’t want to get any closer to someone who doesn’t know what they want.'"

She adds that if the person responds, apologizes, and says they will communicate differently going forward, it's important to forgive them. "They now know that you have a standard. If they don’t respond with anything of the sort, then you know you dodged a bullet because clearly they are not investing in you."

