The Invaluable Lesson Yoga Teacher Training Taught Me About Life Off The Mat

Before I dipped my toes in the world of training, I reflected on the questions that I wanted to understand more deeply. Most of them centered on the parts of yoga that happened outside of the physical movement, such as: How can you use savasana productively (and not just sleep post-class)? What does fire-breathing actually do (or does it just make you feel like the weird girl in the corner of the room)?

Interestingly enough, during my training I learned that these questions only broke the surface. Before, I only viewed yoga as the moments inside of my practice. While, yes, the movements and the mindset had longer effects on the rest of my day, I didn’t consciously think about it as more than that. But after my training I realized that the best yogis really view their entire practice as a lifestyle.

Yoga is a practice that begins in the morning with a cup of warm water and lemon. It’s found in other morning rituals like meditation and breathwork. It’s about being a kind, patient person—not just to others but to yourself as well.

Being a yogi isn’t about the way that you bend your body or which studio you belong to. It isn’t about how many times you get your practice in per week. It’s how you view your life and treat your body. It’s how you think about your environment, and how often you give yourself permission to focus on you. So "doing yoga" doesn’t end after you get off the mat. It’s actually just the beginning.

