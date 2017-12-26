mindbodygreen

Close banner
Motivation

The Invaluable Lesson Yoga Teacher Training Taught Me About Life Off The Mat

Katina Mountanos
mbg Contributor By Katina Mountanos
mbg Contributor
Katina Mountanos is the founder of On Adulting, a viral blog and community of over 23,000 millennials who are figuring out how to navigate adulthood in a conscious, happy way. She is an entrepreneur, writer, and mindset coach whose work has been featured on HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Elite Daily, Fast Company, and others.
The Invaluable Lesson Yoga Teacher Training Taught Me About Life Off The Mat

Photo by @onadulting

December 26, 2017

Before I truly entered the world of yoga, I thought that it was just another workout. I would try to squeeze a yoga class into my weekly workout schedule in between boot camp classes and morning runs. As a lifelong runner and two-time marathoner, I never saw yoga as anything more than a type of workout—and a simple one at that.

About a year ago, I began to delve deeper into my practice, choosing to practice a yoga sequence in my bedroom over going to a HIIT class. It wasn’t until I began experiencing the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of yoga that I realized it is so much more than a couple of stretches on your off day. But even as I became more immersed in my daily yoga practice, I still didn’t understand the commitment to well-rounded self-care that’s embedded deep in its history.

The problem with self-care.

Self-care gets a bad reputation. Many of us associate it with face mask selfies and tubs sprinkled with rose petals, and it’s easy in our social-media-obsessed world to think that yoga just happens in posh studios with a cult following. But when you strip it down, yoga is truly a way of living—and a wholesome one at that.

Even after practicing intensely for over a year, I still didn’t know as much about the history of yoga as I wanted to, but I had reached a point in my practice where the physical movements weren’t enough and I was aching to learn more. The words my yoga teachers spoke and the way they held themselves both inside and outside of class was a coveted, secret language I was deeply curious to learn more about. So, when I got the opportunity to take mindbodygreen's 100-hour virtual yoga training, I jumped at the chance.

Article continues below

How training deepened my practice.

Before I dipped my toes in the world of training, I reflected on the questions that I wanted to understand more deeply. Most of them centered on the parts of yoga that happened outside of the physical movement, such as: How can you use savasana productively (and not just sleep post-class)? What does fire-breathing actually do (or does it just make you feel like the weird girl in the corner of the room)?

Interestingly enough, during my training I learned that these questions only broke the surface. Before, I only viewed yoga as the moments inside of my practice. While, yes, the movements and the mindset had longer effects on the rest of my day, I didn’t consciously think about it as more than that. But after my training I realized that the best yogis really view their entire practice as a lifestyle.

Yoga is a practice that begins in the morning with a cup of warm water and lemon. It’s found in other morning rituals like meditation and breathwork. It’s about being a kind, patient person—not just to others but to yourself as well.

Being a yogi isn’t about the way that you bend your body or which studio you belong to. It isn’t about how many times you get your practice in per week. It’s how you view your life and treat your body. It’s how you think about your environment, and how often you give yourself permission to focus on you. So "doing yoga" doesn’t end after you get off the mat. It’s actually just the beginning.

Want to learn more about the benefits of yoga? Here's how they double when you take your practice off the mat.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Katina Mountanos
Katina Mountanos mbg Contributor
Katina Mountanos is the founder of On Adulting, a viral blog and community of over 23,000 millennials who are figuring out how to navigate adulthood in a conscious, happy way. She is an...

More On This Topic

Motivation

11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles

Kristine Thomason
11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles
Routines

5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders

Lia Bartha
5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders
$247.99 $123.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-yoga-teacher-training-taught-me-about-life-off-the-mat

Your article and new folder have been saved!