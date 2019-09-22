What To Do When Your Kid Has Bad Dreams: A Sleep Expert's Top Tips

If your child sleepwalks, your most important job as a parent is to provide a safe environment. You must have a way to immediately be aware that your child is on the move at night. You can install a motion sensor with an alarm in your child's bedroom doorway. This will sound an alarm if your child leaves the bedroom. (Find options here.)

A bed alarm can be an even better choice. This alarm consists of a pad that is placed under the fitted sheet of your child's bed and is connected to an alarm by a cord that is usually a few feet long. This cord and alarm can be placed under your child's bed, hung on the headboard, or mounted on the wall. When your child leaves the bed, the alarm will sound to alert you. You can then come to your child's room, silence the alarm, help your child back to bed, and reset the alarm each time this behavior occurs. You can also put a baby monitor in the master bedroom to make sure you hear the bed alarm at night because children are very deep sleepers and your child is not likely to hear it. (Find options here.)

This type of alarm is recommended because it can go wherever your child goes. Your child is especially at risk of sleepwalking while on a sleepover, in a hotel, at summer camp, at a relative's home, or anytime he or she sleeps away from home in a new environment. This bed alarm can be used in any of these environments. You will need to be sure that any adults who will be responsible for your child know exactly how to use this alarm.