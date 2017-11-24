Start A New Black Friday Ritual This Year With These 7 Ideas

For many, the day after Thanksgiving signals a time to brave the cold and crowds to take full advantage of Black Friday deals. And while a little mindful shopping every once in a while never hurt anybody, it seems odd to follow up a day centered on gratitude with a spending spree. Just think back to yesterday: Out of all the things you said you were thankful for, how many of them were material possessions?

As mbg's new You.We.All mission suggests, true health and happiness comes from putting others before yourself. So this Black Friday, let's focus on activities that help us relax and re-center alongside the people we love, so we can all reemerge as forces of good in our communities. No early alarms, elbow throwing, or spending shame necessary.