Here's Exactly What I Ate To Heal From Lyme Disease

Making dietary changes can be challenging and can take some time, so go easy on yourself and keep working toward making progress. To ensure that you are following the diet correctly, you can purchase pH strips from your local pharmacy or order them online. The strips should have a range of 1 to 14. I recommend testing your first morning urine and then testing again 30 to 60 minutes after each meal for the first two weeks of the diet.

It's a good idea to always keep a log of your results. The pH of your first morning urine will always be more acidic (lower) since your urine has concentrated during the night and you have not eaten anything. Once you are consistently getting alkaline pH readings, you don’t need to check as often. When you feel confident that your pH is consistently alkaline, I recommend checking first thing in the morning and after dinner to make sure you are still on track. Remember, you are checking only urine pH, but this is the most accurate way to know that you’re moving in the right direction.

Getting my life back from Lyme disease was challenging, and after taking months of antibiotics that essentially wiped out most of my healthy gut flora, it took a long time to restore my gut to good health. A key part of that process was following an alkaline diet and eating foods that both nourished my body and helped reduce inflammation. I was always a big meat eater, so it took some time to change my own dietary habits. But I did it and saw the results. If I can do it, so can you. Following an alkaline diet might just be your first step on the road to better health!

Here are some more reasons to eat an alkalizing diet.