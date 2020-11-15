mindbodygreen

Sun Damage Happens In The Winter, Too: How To Protect Your Skin From The Sneaky Winter Sun

Jamie Schneider
As the winter chill starts creeping up, you may unintentionally put sun protection on the back burner. Clad in sweaters and scarves, there's no way the sun's rays can damage your skin, right? Uh, not quite. 

Winter sun isn't any less ravaging—just sneakier. The UV-index isn't as high, and you may not experience the tender-to-the-touch sunburns of the summers, but make no mistake: The rays are wreaking havoc on your skin. The result? Fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and a sagging, leathery texture. 

How to manage sun damage in the wintertime. 

The obvious to-do is to wear sunscreen—every day, rain or shine—and reapply on the two-hour mark. The sun still peeks through an overcast sky, so make sure your exposed skin is properly protected. 

Aside from SPF, you may also want to up your antioxidant intake. While they don't physically block the sun's rays (thus, why sunscreens are paramount), antioxidants can help disarm free radical damage before it happens, which can manage oxidative stress and sun-induced skin aging.* That's why many market sunscreens include antioxidants in their formulas to provide an extra layer of protection. Applying them topically is important, no doubt, but you'll want to ingest them, too, in order to support your body's natural protection process.* 

A supplement that can help.

mindbodygreen's nr+ contains a powerful antioxidant called astaxanthin, a carotenoid that's revered for helping manage sun damage. In fact, research shows astaxanthin's free-radical-fighting effect is up to 1,000 times higher than other antioxidants.* "If taken orally, [astaxanthin] has been shown to manage skin damage caused by the sun," board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D., once told us about antioxidants' role in sun care.* 

You'll also love it for its star ingredient is the eponymous nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3. When you ingest the powerful vitamin, it turns into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which is a coenzyme that's vital for mitochondrial function (which is essential for keeping your cellular energy up to speed). To top it off, nr+ features the adaptogen rhodiola, which can help manage oxidative stress, and phytoceramides, which support the skin's hydration levels.*

The takeaway.

Just because we're approaching winter doesn't mean you should skimp on your sun protection. In addition to wearing sunscreen, you'll want to manage sun damage at the internal level, by supporting cellular function and upping your intake of antioxidants.*

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
