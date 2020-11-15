As the winter chill starts creeping up, you may unintentionally put sun protection on the back burner. Clad in sweaters and scarves, there's no way the sun's rays can damage your skin, right? Uh, not quite.

Winter sun isn't any less ravaging—just sneakier. The UV-index isn't as high, and you may not experience the tender-to-the-touch sunburns of the summers, but make no mistake: The rays are wreaking havoc on your skin. The result? Fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and a sagging, leathery texture.