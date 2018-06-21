The REAL Effects Of Family Separation Are Way Worse Than You Think. Here's What You Can Do

A 7-year-old boy from El Salvador sits before me in my psychotherapy office. He's sullen, quiet, and seemingly far away. His distraught parents sit pensively in the waiting room as I work to cajole words from this scared little boy who has an old soul, a long history, and deep wounds.

His parents are overwhelmed with his sadness and worry, pushing their own trauma further away. The school sees "an increase in behavioral outbursts and an inability to connect with peers or express himself effectively." The teachers are frustrated and impatient—he has a habit of suddenly leaving the classroom and disrupting other children. A written letter to a classmate was found in his worn-in backpack: "You think I do not understand and that I am stupid because I am not from here." Eventually, he draws a picture of a man dying in the street, which is the final straw that gets him to my office. During the day, he is alone in a world that doesn't understand him.

My patient is one with a more hopeful prognosis. He's a loved child whose parents have sought intervention in a community where most of his basic needs are met, and he has access to psychological care at an early age. He will face challenges, but he will be OK, largely because he has his parents. He has a shot at a decent life.

Although President Trump issued an executive order to end family separation yesterday, for the babies and children at the Mexican border, their short, difficult lives have already jumped into a major trauma category. They are now children who will very likely have attachment disorder and severe trauma, and this was consciously inflicted by the United States government. A short-sighted, ill-informed, callous decision on our government’s part is actively creating a lifetime of psychological disruption for the most vulnerable children. Our government is stripping these babies of the one hope they have: parents who love and care for them, parents who are willing to risk everything for them. Aside from being just cruel and un-American, it is psychologically damaging and against the recommendation of any informed mental health provider.

I'm hardly the only professional who feels this way. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) made a public statement opposing the separation of these children at the border: