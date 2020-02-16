I think our skewed ideas about beauty, particularly if we're women, are so deeply rooted that none of us have come through unscathed. So many of us have internalized messages that tell us we must look a certain way to gain acceptance. You've gotta look good. You've gotta pull it all together and not let anything bad hang out. You've gotta juggle all the parts of your life effortlessly and be a model of everything our society applauds. In other words, to be loved by others requires that we invest a lot of effort and a lot of makeup.

While these issues tend to particularly affect females, this conversation is important for men too. Men certainly can be subject to some of these same struggles over self-image and self-worth. Given the general lack of wise voices and teachers in this arena, all of us are affected. Yes, in some ways, men are part of the problem, but by no means are they the only problem, and they are not the only solution. We need to be in this conversation together because that's the only way we'll ever find healing. Everyone's voice and listening ear and compassionate heart are needed to move forward.

We all need to ask ourselves who is telling us the story about our beauty. Is it an industry whose sole purpose is to sell us a cure for our humanity? If companies' messages about beauty only told us how unique and lovely we already are, then we wouldn't buy anything from them! We also need to ask ourselves if we're listening to wounding voices from our childhood, families, spouses, or strangers—voices that tell us that in order to be beautiful, something must be sucked in, plucked out, or covered up.

Over the years, I've succumbed to these messages, going to some extreme measures to be thin and considered beautiful. I eventually found a healthy rhythm of exercise I liked and achieved moderation in my eating. Ironically, between my impaired swallow now and the inability to be very active, gaining weight is hard because I can't eat much! I wouldn't recommend this route to skinniness to anyone.