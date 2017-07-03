I'm An Actress On 'Scandal'; Here's What I Eat In A Day

This winter, I had the wonderful opportunity to travel to Indonesia to film a documentary at a remote tea estate. I got to see firsthand how green tea was grown, harvested, and crafted. I was so inspired by this experience and by the Indonesian cuisine that I came up with a fresh modern twist on the traditional Indonesian dish of nasi goreng by incorporating Pure Leaf Unsweetened Green Tea into the rice (you can find the recipe and documentary here). This nasi goreng dish is delicious and nourishing, so it's perfect on such an active day. I love making it because I'll have leftovers, and it's one of those dishes that tastes better the next day, after all the ingredients have had time to meld together. YUM!

The day winds down with a cup of tea at night. I love tea, so almost every night I choose a different kind to drink. Tonight I choose home brewed chai. I watch a little TV (I’m bingeing the latest seasons of “House of Cards” and “Baskets”) or a movie, answer some emails, catch up on the news and finally curl up with a book before I nod off to sleep.

Here's what a French It-Girl eats in a day, plus Daphne Oz's croissant-heavy food diary.