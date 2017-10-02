There's A Proven Correlation Between Fitness + Having Enough Money. Here's How It Applies To You

At first glance, it might seem that saving for retirement and joining your neighborhood soccer team have next to nothing to do with each other, but new research proves otherwise. According to a new Australian study from AMP, there's actually a strong correlation between people who play sports and those who think about their financial futures.

More specifically, the study found that people who play sports are 66 percent more likely to contribute to retirement funds and twice as likely to own property than those who don't, with netball and cycling ranking as the most fiscally responsible sports. "Goal-setting is an indispensable part of setting ourselves up for success, and as the world's best sportspeople show us—almost impossible without a support network and hard work," said AMP's Rob Finch.

While it's hard to argue that people who play sports aren't goal-oriented, the link between physical fitness and finance may be a little more complex than this study suggests.