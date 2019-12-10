It seems as though our society has recently been plagued by a certain problem: loneliness. Research has shown the negative impact it can have on our health, with one study even claiming that loneliness and social isolation can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Many have begun to call this the "loneliness epidemic," and a considerable amount of funding and campaigns have been initiated in the past year with the sole mission of solving the problem of loneliness.

A new study published in the Psychology & Aging looked into levels of loneliness across all ages and social groups. The results dispelled the idea of an "epidemic" but rather found ways in which loneliness changes as we age and what can be done to curb those feelings.