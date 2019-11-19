Gut Health Needs To Start In Childhood. Here's Exactly What A Kids' Nutrition Expert Recommends

You've probably heard the term "gut health" quite a bit over the past few years, and maybe you've made a concerted effort to take care of your own gut health. But how much do parents need to know about their kids' gut health, and what can they do to ensure that their child has a healthy gut?

Your child’s gut health refers to the trillions of microbes living in their gastrointestinal tract. These microbes are made up of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The majority of the microbes are beneficial to their health, and in a flourishing gut, the beneficial bacteria will thrive, and the body will benefit. Dysbiosis results when there is an abnormal balance between the microbes and the body they inhabit and has been associated with obesity, malnutrition, irritable bowel disease, and neurological disorders.

The mechanisms that lead to optimal gut health are complex, and the truth is your kid's gut health is very much connected to his or her well-being. The diverse bacteria living in a child’s gut have the ability to protect them from agents that can cause disease, support the immune system, extract nutrients and energy from food, and affect a range of functions in a child’s body.

So, what should your child be eating for optimal gut health? While there isn't a single magic "superfood" that guarantees optimal gut health, one powerful tool parents have to ensure a diverse microbiome is teaching their kids to appreciate a range of whole foods. Here are my recommendations: