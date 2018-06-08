I'm A Mom Raising Vegan Kids. Here's What That's Really Like

The truth is that 94 percent of the population does not identify as vegan, meaning that by raising a plant-powered family you are choosing to stand out from the crowd. Because this is not the norm, there are fewer resources available to you, fewer options at restaurants and social events, and fewer people who can relate to you. It’s not always easy. Though choosing to be different can feel isolating, this is a fantastic opportunity to teach your children how to be leaders, to help normalize veganism for the next generation, and to find your tribe of like-minded visionaries. After all, as Margaret Mead once said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

Although my perspective is based on raising a vegan family, I imagine families that follow other diets—either by choice or due to a medical need—have similar experiences. Whether you're living animal-free, gluten-free, or nut-free, your family will become more insightful, influential, and cohesive because of the journey you're on together. No matter what your lifestyle looks like, know that you’re not alone, you’re doing a great job, and you may just be paving the way for others.

