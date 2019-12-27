The effects of white noise on sleep have been researched pretty extensively. One study published in the Journal of Caring Sciences studied the sleep patterns of people who were hospitalized—some were exposed to white noise, while others weren't. The researchers discovered that those who slept with white noise had no change in the average amount of sleep they got a night, while the control group who had no white noise found their average sleep time dropped from about seven hours to less than five hours a night.

Another study published in the journal Sleep found that people fell asleep an average of 40% faster when they were exposed to white noise versus when they just heard normal environmental sounds.

"Even if seemingly meaningless during the day, noises at night can affect sleep cycles," says licensed clinical psychologist Alicia H Clark, Psy.D., author of Hack Your Anxiety. "A ticking clock, traffic sounds, or notifications on our smartphone can all disrupt the quality of our sleep." White noise, however, can help block out those sounds to help with sleep.