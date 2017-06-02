Is This The Best Way To Learn How To Eat Healthy?

Chronic disease is on the rise in a big way. And it's up to all of us to do something about it. A healthy diet is a great place to start, but as we know, it's not that simple. Many people already know they should eat more vegetables, less meat, healthy fats, etc....but what comes next? Where do they buy them? How do they cook them? It there anywhere to learn the logistics of healthy eating, or is it something we just have to figure out for ourselves?

This is where teaching kitchens come in; a concept developed by Dr. David Eisenberg, the director of culinary nutrition at Harvard Chan’s School of Public Health, as a strategy to increase cooking confidence, improve diet, fight chronic disease, and encourage mindful eating practices. But the real question is: Do they actually work?