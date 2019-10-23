The newest ingredient in clean beauty? It might have been sitting on your shoe rack all this time. Birkenstock has a natural skin care line, and the sustainable formula they’ve been using has cult-favorite potential.

The brand has previously talked about their foray into skin care, and it’s been out in Europe for about a year now, but the buzz is back now that it's officially dropped on their website. The reason for this long-lasting craze? Perhaps it's due to their exclusive ingredient, one that's extracted from a material that’s been used since the sandal brand’s inception: Cork.

Here, we dive into all things suberin: What it is, how it’s harvested, and how on Earth Birkenstock made this sole-skin connection.