mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

What Is Suberin? Diving Into The New Ingredient Found In Birkenstock's Skin Care Line

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

October 23, 2019

The newest ingredient in clean beauty? It might have been sitting on your shoe rack all this time. Birkenstock has a natural skin care line, and the sustainable formula they’ve been using has cult-favorite potential. 

The brand has previously talked about their foray into skin care, and it’s been out in Europe for about a year now, but the buzz is back now that it's officially dropped on their website. The reason for this long-lasting craze? Perhaps it's due to their exclusive ingredient, one that's extracted from a material that’s been used since the sandal brand’s inception: Cork. 

Here, we dive into all things suberin: What it is, how it’s harvested, and how on Earth Birkenstock made this sole-skin connection. 

First, what is suberin? 

Suberin is a main compound found in cork, characterized by a waxy film that creates a barrier on the plant. Notably, it’s the substance that gives cork its distinct elasticity. That bouncy, comfortable footbed we’ve come to know and love in our chunky Birkenstock sandals? That’s suberin’s doing. 

Article continues below

So, it comes from cork. What makes it so special for skin? 

According to the footwear brand, suberin extract from cork reduces skin redness, stimulates collagen formation, and can protect against free radicals

“Suberin actually has a regenerative effect on our skin by helping to stimulate and repair the moisture barrier of our skin,” Birkenstock brand president, Louise Caldwell, told Today this week. That said, suberin can have a hydrating and lifting effect on the skin, benefits that most anti-aging formulas boast on their labels.  

While Birkenstock might be the first natural skin care line to utilize suberin, past studies have revealed the substance’s smoothing, anti-wrinkle effects for the skin. For example, in a small clinical trial, 15 volunteers aged 22 to 52 applied a suberin-gel formula to their skin, all reporting smoother skin after just 1 hour. 

It makes perfect sense that the bouncy footwear material would yield just as vibrant and bouncy skin—it’s just a surprise the company hadn’t realized they were (quite literally) stepping on a gold mine until relatively recently. 

What does this mean for the future of suberin? 

While the ingredient remains exclusive to the German footwear brand, perhaps Birkenstock’s skin care line will pave the way for other beauty labels to start formulating with cork. 

It’s especially interesting that while the science is robust, there hasn’t been much commercialization of the material—until Birkenstock Natural Skin Care came along. As we continue to swap our harmful ingredients for more organic options, I expect more beauty brands (both natural-leaning and traditional) to hop on the suberin bandwagon.

So the next time you're find yourself purchasing those famous chunky, suede sandals, you might want to pair them with a new moisturizer from the brand.

Article continues below

How is it extracted?

Birkenstock sources their suberin from the bark layer of the cork oak, a tree that primarily grows in the western Mediterranean, specifically in Portugal. While the company is able to safely extract the cork when the tree is 25 years old, they typically wait to harvest the suberin until the tree is 43. A more mature cork oak has a richer nutritional value, perfect for making high quality cosmetic applications. 

They develop the ingredient using this outer bark layer and ensure the process is entirely sustainable—all of the products have earned a COSMOS quality seal, which is the international mark that certifies ingredients are from renewable resources and manufactured in an environmentally friendly manner.  

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-suberin

Your article and new folder have been saved!