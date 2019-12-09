The study was conducted on both mice and humans, and what researchers found suggests symbols or sounds that aren't associated with a scary event can actually relieve anxiety.

The subjects in the study were asked to associate one symbol or sound with danger. A second symbol or sound was used as the safety signal, which conditioned the subjects to associate it as nonthreatening. A safety signal could be anything from a favorite song to a stuffed animal.

First, the scary symbols or sounds were presented to the subjects by themselves, then they were presented alongside the safety symbols. When the safety signals were present, the study found, the subjects were not as afraid.

And what's more, brain imaging used in the study showed this method was working from a completely different neural network than standard exposure therapy, indicating it could be a new alternative.

Dylan Gee, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology and co-senior author of the study, says, "Exposure-based therapy relies on fear extinction," and "is always competing with the previous threat memory."

As such, safety signals hold promise because "current therapies [are] subject to the relapse of fear—but there is never a threat memory associated with safety signals."