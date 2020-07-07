Is yogurt one of your go-to healthy staples, thanks to its probiotic benefits and protein content? Or is the tart flavor not your thing? Either way, you'll be thrilled to learn about a yogurt-like product that comes with the same load of nutrients, minus the tangy aftertaste. Enter: quark.

Not fully cheese and not fully yogurt, quark is gaining in popularity as a yogurt substitute for its mild flavor and rich texture. Ahead, learn all about this quark-y food and why you should pick it up on your next grocery trip.