What accounts for unexpected positivity is the protective power of the psychological immune system. Life's unfortunate circumstances pack a weaker punch than they seem like they should. Life's maladies don't pull us down as far we think they will before we experience them. This is because our cognitive system is capable of some impressive cookery. It can take the really rather sour lemons in our lives and make some unexpectedly delicious lemonade.

I conducted a survey asking people to predict whether they would support a local charity raising funds for a national cancer research initiative. Eight of ten individuals said absolutely and explained that generosity is an important part of who they are as a person. But it's challenging to foresee the hiccups of daily life that might stand in the way of translating our plans into behavior. When we measured support for the event from survey respondents drawn from the same pool, we found that only three out of every ten actually made a financial donation of any sort. The best of intentions did not always translate into real actions.

But this is a fact that we try to hide, perhaps most readily from ourselves. And it's our psychological immune system that does it.

Consider this nuance. In another survey, I asked people a few days after a different high-profile charity event occurred whether they had supported the cause in some way. The time commitment was more and the financial buy-in bigger, so rates of support were lower than with the other event. Here, six out of every hundred people I asked said they had. And this percentage tracked well with what the local media reported. People were honest in telling me that, despite the fact that they found the charity deserving, they had not in fact done what they thought was the right thing.

I checked back with the group a month later, asking whether they had in fact supported the event. Now, the levels of reported support somehow climbed high. People were mistakenly misremembering their intentions as actions. They reported having acted in a way they had only hoped they would.