Our cellular metabolism, Dweck says, is the foundation for all metabolic processes in our bodies, and it relies on NAD to function. In case you need a mini refresher, NAD+ is a substance that every cell in our body uses to turn food into energy, and it decreases as we age.

"We have so many cells in our body, and each cell relies on NAD+ in an effort to create energy," Dweck explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. "So whether we're talking about metabolism through the thyroid gland, through digestion, or through caloric intake, all of those cells in our body rely on NAD+ to go forward."

So, every metabolic process in our body relies on this cellular metabolism to keep moving. That said, it's crucial to make sure our cellular metabolisms are up to speed—and an effective way to do so is by maintaining good levels of NAD+.*