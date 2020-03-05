Why This MD Created The Nutritarian Diet + An Immunity-Improving Salad

Thousands of people around the world now call themselves “Nutritarians” because they eat a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet for better health and a better life. Simply put, a Nutritarian is a person who strives for more micronutrients—all the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for health—per calorie in their diet. Nutritarians seek to consume a broad array of micronutrients via their food choices because they understand that food has powerful disease-protecting and therapeutic effects.

The foods with the highest micronutrients per calorie are vegetables, and for optimal health and to combat disease, it is necessary to consume an adequate amount and variety of vegetables. Nutritarians optimize their health potential by making food choices based on nutritional quality. This evaluation of the nutritional quality of what one eats should also include foods with documented effectiveness to improve immunity.