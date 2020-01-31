Have you tried the ketogenic diet but gave up during the first week due to a headache, anxiety, dizziness, muscle spasms, cravings or nausea? You may have been experiencing the dreaded “keto flu.”

While it may be discouraging, the keto flu is not an immediate sign that this diet isn’t for you, it may actually be a sign that your body is still wired for carbohydrates or that it is lacking the conditions necessary for ketone production. You may simply need a more gentle transition.

So, let’s breakdown exactly what causes these symptoms and what you can do to ease the transition.