When you think of treating depression, a psychedelic trip might not immediately come to mind. But board certified psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, Gita Vaid, M.D., uses psychedelic-assisted therapy as a tool when dealing with treatment-resistant depression.

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, we learn about the process of a typical ketamine-assisted therapy session. Ketamine, Vaid notes, has been used in the past as an anesthetic agent, but it's starting to get recognition for its healing properties when done with a medical professional in a controlled environment.

Here’s a full breakdown of ketamine-assisted therapy, and how it may help treat depression.