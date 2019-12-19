A kansa wand is to ayurveda as a gua sha stone is to traditional Chinese medicine. According to ancient tradition, it helps balance the three doshas on the skin. As a reminder, balance is the most important part of ayurveda, and you achieve this through balancing your three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. Ayurvedic practitioners often describe doshas as your health type—but when we talk about skin scare specifically, doshas are connected to various skin conditions or attributes. (Vatas are dry and easily irritated, pittas are acne-prone, and vatas are oily.) You can balance skin through various oils, tonics—and this wand.

The tool dates back to the Bronze Age in India. At first glance, it looks almost like an herbalist's muddler, with the end shaped like a large dome. It's made of a solid wood handle and kansa metal, which is very important to the healing properties, tradition dictates. Kansa metal is a specific type of bronze metal, or a blend of copper and tin. "It's a very sacred alloy," says Michelle Ranavat, founder of Ranavat Botanics, one of the brands reintroducing the tool stateside. "It's said to provide a detoxifying effect—and it's used for many things from drinking cups to serving plates."